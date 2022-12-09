"We are in desperate need" local non-profit in search for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is reaching out to the community to find volunteers.
The Wabash Valley Activity Center is looking for two volunteers to teach Zumba and yoga classes.
The non-profit serves older adults in the community and needs help making these classes possible. The center's executive director, Michelle Inman, told News 10, "it's very important... these people need to stay active." She explained that, for many seniors, staying active is the difference between staying at home and going to assisted living.
If you're interested in volunteering, Inman asks you email the center at
wabashactivitycenter@gmail.com to learn more.