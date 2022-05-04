"We are going to force people to give birth" Local women's rights advocates fear for rights of other groups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local women's rights advocates say if Roe vs. Wade is overturned, that could spell bad news.
She says the issue of women's rights may only be the beginning of a chain reaction of lost rights.
Protests continue locally and around the nation after an initial opinion leaked from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe vs. Wade.
If you ask women's rights advocate and Terre Haute native Lori Henson, she will tell you problems may lie ahead.
She says a potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade could spell trouble for many groups.
"If you take that foundation away, the next thing they're going to try to take away is equal marriage, birth control, these very fundamental rights," Henson said.
Law experts like Daniel Conkle at Indiana University say it is possible this could be the case, but unlikely.
He says that is because issues like equal marriage are more widely accepted and do not involve a fetus.
"I doubt that same-sex marriage would be threatened at this point. It's become accepted much more broadly," Conkle said.
What Conkle does fear is the damage done to the Supreme Court.
He said a leak this significant may stain their reputation for quite some time.
"It is extremely damaging regardless of the issue, extremely damaging to the institutional integrity of the supreme court, the eternal protocols," Conkle said.
While law experts may think things could play out differently, women's rights advocates say the issue goes far beyond the leak in the supreme court.
"We are going to force people to give birth, it makes no sense, it's not humane, it's not pro-life, and we want people to understand that," Henson said.
Conkle told me there are a lot of suspicions on how the initial opinion leaked.
He said it could have been a high-ranking law student-clerk or a member from either political party close to the court.
News 10 also obtained a statement on the issue from the Terre Haute Pride Center.
They said:
To our community,
We, the board of directors of the Pride Center of Terre Haute, oppose the continued efforts to end abortion care access. As a community center that serves the Wabash Valley region, we understand reproductive justice is an issue that impacts people of many intersecting identities in different ways. We know that poor people, BIPOC and queer people will be directly impacted by any attempt to strike down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey- whether in part or in their entirety. In effect, this decision will render abortion care inaccessible to poor and working class people who would be unable to afford the costs of travel, care and potential legal risks.
We are gravely concerned that this decision will further impact rural Indiana communities which already suffer from limited access to contraceptive and obstetric healthcare due to reproductive care deserts. In addition, we are concerned by the way the argumentation employed in the recently leaked Supreme Court draft decision will impact the rights of the LGBTQIAP+ community. We amplify the concerns of scholars and activists who believe that the core arguments used in this draft decision could be used to undermine LGBTQIAP+ rights established in Lawrence v. Texas and Obergfell v. Hodges.
To be clear, we believe that if finalized, this decision will jeopardize our collective lives and safety, and will pave the way for a continued erosion of LGBTQIAP+ civil rights. We ask that our community partners, supporters and allies stand with us in opposing decisions and policies that divest us of our bodily autonomy.
Signed,
Board of Directors
Pride Center of Terre Haute, Inc.