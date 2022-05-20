"We are all in this together" - Prioritizing your mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It's a time to raise awareness for people living with mental illness. But it's also a time to educate people on the resources available to them 24/7.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five adults in the is United States living with a mental illness. And since the pandemic, these diagnoses have risen significantly.
That is why people like Jaclynn Hamilton are stepping up to share their stories to encourage others to seek the help and resources they need.
Jaclynn Hamilton is a Terre Haute woman living with anxiety, depression, and more recently she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She says some days are harder than others.
"I had to face it," she said. "I was like okay. Here it is... I have bipolar and it sucks. Any mental illness sucks. How are we going to deal with it? The only thing that I could do was accept it and live with it."
But even when she was first diagnosed, many people wouldn't have even known.
"For me, it was kind of hard to detect because I am such a positive person," she said. "For the most part, I am a pretty happy person. Most people would never know that I'm suicidal sometimes. Nobody would ever know."
That is why she is now using her story to encourage others to speak up and get the help they need, just like she did.
"This is about taking time for you and getting your health together, she said. "Once you take that step, I promise, you will have a hard time going back to before. I am still in counseling after 11 years and I have improved majorly in the last 11 years and I will forever go to counseling."
And even when times get tough, Hamilton says it's important to always remind yourself that there are always resources out there for you.
"We are all in this together," she said. "There are a lot of people suffering in silence but they're not alone. We are all somehow getting through this world together."
And going beyond Mental Health Awareness Month, she is reminding the community of the importance of prioritizing your mental health needs all year round.
"One month isn't going to do it but it's a huge start," she said. "We have to remember the biggest thing is mental health awareness is bringing light to your mental health. You need to take care of your mental health before anything else."
If you or a loved one are looking for additional resources for your mental health, click here.