'We are actually inside the board game' - Big Balloon Build brings Candyland to life

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local balloon and party store in Vincennes, Indiana helped bring a board game to life with the magic of balloons.
Take a trip back to your childhood days -- with images of the first-ever Big Balloon Build in the United States.
Folks of all ages from all over the state wrapped around the Highland Community Church in Knox County to this witness historical event.
"It's pretty amazing for Vincennes, Indiana," long-time Knox County resident August La Marche said.
Sixty-five balloon artists from around the globe helped recreate Hasbro's Candyland with the magic of 125,000 balloons.
"We are actually inside the board game," Big Balloon Build creator Stuart Davies said.
An out-of-body experience Davies says was made possible thanks to the Vincennes community.
"I think if you give a balloon to a child, just a single balloon, and see the smile on their face…my point of view is imagine what 125,000 balloons can do," Davies said.
Those 125,000 balloons did a lot of good. The event helped feed hundreds of local families. The cost of admission was a bag full of canned goods.
It doesn't stop there -- on Friday evening there was a gala, fashion show, and dinner that racked in approximately $65,000. That money is going directly to the United Way in Knox county.
All of the food served at the dinner came from locally-owned restaurants.
The manager with Valley Party Supplies, the host of Saturday's big event, says the impact of this event is felt both locally and nationally.
"This model is already being developed in other states," Valley Party Supplies manager Liz Romani said.
Not only is Vincennes the first city in Indiana, but now it's the first to host a Big Balloon Build too.
Sunday is the "popping party" where all of the waste from the event will fit into two trash bags.