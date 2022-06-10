We are a week away from the Special Olympics kicking off in Terre Haute - the annual torch run is underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 2,000 Special Olympics Indiana athletes will soon be in Terre Haute.
The city will host the 2022 Summer Games next weekend.
Police started the celebration with the "Indiana Law Enforcement Torch Run."
We caught up with officers as they ran thru Terre Haute. The torch will light the cauldron for the opening ceremonies in one week.
Local officers say they're glad to help out with the summer games year after year.
"Just the thrill you see on the athletes' faces when you talk to them. They really do enjoy seeing the officers around. They come up, give you a hug, they want to know where you work at," Sgt. Matt Ames from Indiana Stater Police said.
The opening ceremonies will take place next Friday evening at the Hulman Center.
The community is invited to return this year for an in-person celebration. You can also cheer on the athletes at their events.