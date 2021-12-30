"We all want the pandemic to be behind us..." Two Indiana groups partner to lower Covid-19 hospitalizations

INDIANA (WTHI)- The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Indiana Hospital Association have joined forces to get Hoosiers vaccinated.
Recent statistics show the latest surge of COVID-19 is putting a strain on hospitals in Indiana. According to Indiana Hospital Association, hospitals are seeing a 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of December. The group also said the number of ICU beds is dwindling.
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said these statistics have caused hospitals to take an unconventional route when caring for patients.
"This is really requiring a lot of innovation, nimbleness on the part of the members," he said. "[To do] everything they can to find space to treat patients in hallways, conference rooms, anywhere they can."
But, Tabor said this could be avoided if all Indiana residents would take preventive measures against COVID-19.
"A vast majority of the patients we see hospitalized for Covid that are really taking up a lot of the slack that's meant to be in the system," he said. "They are unvaccinated patients, unfortunately."
Because of this, IHA is now partnering with Indiana's Chamber of Commerce to get more residents vaccinated.
Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said low vaccination rates affect the state's economy as well.
"It has become increasingly clear that a vaccinated workforce is absolutely essential to Indiana's economic health," he said.
Brinegar said high rates of Covid-19 infection have led to shortages across multiple businesses in the state.
To prevent further workplace shortages, the chamber is offering free on-site vaccine clinics for businesses across the state. Businesses just need to have 15 or more people attend the clinic.
The chamber is also providing businesses with COVID-19 testing kits. These kits offer results within 24 hours.
The chamber feels these small steps will lessen the stress placed on healthcare workers and keep businesses moving forward.
"Everyone has been through a lot these past two years," Brinegar said. "And we all want the pandemic to be behind us, but that's simply not the case yet. It won't be the case until more Hoosiers are vaccinated."
