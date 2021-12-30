"We all want the pandemic to be behind us..." Two Indiana groups partner to lower Covid-19 hospitalizations

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Spencer.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY,
JANUARY 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY,
JANUARY 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, January 09.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 18.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We all want the pandemic to be behind us..." Two Indiana groups partner to lower Covid-19 hospitalizations

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANA (WTHI)- The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Indiana Hospital Association have joined forces to get Hoosiers vaccinated.

Recent statistics show the latest surge of COVID-19 is putting a strain on hospitals in Indiana. According to Indiana Hospital Association, hospitals are seeing a 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of December. The group also said the number of ICU beds is dwindling.

covid.bmp

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said these statistics have caused hospitals to take an unconventional route when caring for patients.

"This is really requiring a lot of innovation, nimbleness on the part of the members," he said. "[To do] everything they can to find space to treat patients in hallways, conference rooms, anywhere they can."

But, Tabor said this could be avoided if all Indiana residents would take preventive measures against COVID-19.

"A vast majority of the patients we see hospitalized for Covid that are really taking up a lot of the slack that's meant to be in the system," he said. "They are unvaccinated patients, unfortunately."

Because of this, IHA is now partnering with Indiana's Chamber of Commerce to get more residents vaccinated.

Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said low vaccination rates affect the state's economy as well.

"It has become increasingly clear that a vaccinated workforce is absolutely essential to Indiana's economic health," he said.

Brinegar said high rates of Covid-19 infection have led to shortages across multiple businesses in the state.

To prevent further workplace shortages, the chamber is offering free on-site vaccine clinics for businesses across the state. Businesses just need to have 15 or more people attend the clinic.

The chamber is also providing businesses with COVID-19 testing kits. These kits offer results within 24 hours.

The chamber feels these small steps will lessen the stress placed on healthcare workers and keep businesses moving forward.

"Everyone has been through a lot these past two years," Brinegar said. "And we all want the pandemic to be behind us, but that's simply not the case yet. It won't be the case until more Hoosiers are vaccinated."

For more on the services from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, click here.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

