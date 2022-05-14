"We all share the same roads" - Various biker events held during Motorcycle Safety Month

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The warmer weather has only been here for a little while, but we've already reported on motorcycle crashes and deaths. Now locals are speaking up to discuss safety.
Bikers from all over came to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods to be blessed as they ride their motorcycles. The Sisters of Providence come together each year to host "Bikers, Blessing, and BBQ."
This is the fourth year for it. They say it's important for motorcyclists to stay safe on the roads.
"We know that it's a good time to do it it's spring the riders are starting to get out on the road and we know that traffic can be pretty treacherous so we always invite them out to have themselves and there motorcycles blessed," Sister Paula Damiano, the co-director of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center for the Sisters of Providence," said.
Biker Lisa Vanglider has been riding for more than four years now and comes out to this event every year. She says she's witnessed horrible crashes with her own eyes.
Vanglider says she always wears a helmet on the road. She adds it's nice to know somebody else is praying for her safety.
"It's safety I feel safe and I know that somebody else besides my husband and my friends are looking out for me," she said.
But the biker events in the Wabash Valley don't stop there. On Saturday, the American Ride for Vets was held for the first time.
This ride is put on by the American Legion Wayne Newton post 346 in Terre Haute. All proceeds go to vets in need.
Gordon Powell Sr. one of the organizers says he'll never forget an accident he saw in front of his eyes. He wants to make sure everyone is vigilant on the roads so accidents like the one he saw never happens again.
"He had a lot of gravel and rash into their muscles actually had to have it dug out dirt and everything so they went through a lot of pain and it ain't worth it," he said.
Sister Paula adds safety is first priority no matter what you're driving in.
"We all share the same roads and between pedestrians and other drivers and truckers and drivers who aren't paying attention it's important we really all try to be careful and considerate of others," she said.
Click here for more safety tips.