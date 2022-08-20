"We all need safe spaces" - Recovery Cafe hosts "Cartoons, Coffee, and Cereal" event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Recovery Café in Terre Haute hosted a unique event this weekend and it's all part of the café's monthly Sober Social Events.
"Cartoons, Coffee, and Cereal" was the theme of this month's event.
Locals had a chance to enjoy some of their favorite childhood cartoons while enjoying a variety of delicious breakfast foods.
The goal of events like this one is to create safe and sober places for everyone. Organizers say it's all about connection and establishing a positive community for people in recovery.
"It's really, really helpful for them to be able to find people and connections because we all need connections and we all need safe spaces to be," Lindsey Skelton, the director of the Recovery Café, said.
The next event is the Blackout Addiction Glow Run. This will be at Fairbanks Park on September 9, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.