"We all cried" Several puppies have died after a parvovirus outbreak at Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 14 puppies are dead after a parvovirus outbreak hit the Terre Haute Humane Society.
It's led to it shutting down until Friday afternoon, when it opens at 1:00 pm.
It really has been a hard stretch for the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Staff say the last stretch of days have been incredibly difficult.
Jennifer Ewing and Maggie Wheeler say working at the Terre Haute Humane Society gives you an emotional connection to the animals there.
That connection has led to some difficult times these last several days since the parvovirus outbreak.
"When we lost those pups, we all cried. We had a breakdown. It hit us really hard the second day, after dealing with it for hours," operation coordinator Maggie Ewing said.
Since the outbreak, volunteers have been doing a lot of cleaning to keep the animals safe.
Bleaching the areas the dogs stay has taken over five hours of work each day.
"This is a hard, stressful job. They're not independently wealthy from working here, so, this does take an emotional toll," Wheeler, the shelter's volunteer coordinator said.
She says with overcrowding issues already plaguing the shelter, each step backward makes work even more difficult for the volunteers.
"They take this personally. Every loss of a puppy. Every setback is hard on them," Wheeler said.
Ewing says the good news is that the outbreak is now under control.
It's something she hopes is put behind the shelter as soon as possible.
"It's been a rough, almost two weeks now that we've been dealing with this since the first start. We are absolutely ready to get back to the normal routine," Ewing said.
As you could imagine, the shelter could use a lot of help right now.
It's asking for donations and volunteers to help them get through this.
Shelter staff say they're in need of dish soap, bleach, linens, baby food and Pedialyte.
Volunteers are also a need.
If you'd like to volunteer, email volunteer@thhs.org.