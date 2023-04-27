"We all appreciate their investments here..." Clay County celebrates local manufacturers

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate local manufacturers.
The group met at Great Dane for Manufacturers Appreciation Day. The afternoon was dedicated to celebrating the many manufacturing companies located in the area. Guests were served lunch and listened to many speakers talk about new local developments.
Great Dane Plant Manager Corey Lookebill said he feels appreciation from the community year-round, but days like this still mean a lot.
"It's nice to sit down and get to meet at a venue like this and be recognized," he said.
Local leaders are very appreciative of the numerous manufacturing companies in the area. Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders said these companies' presence has allowed the county's economy to grow.
"Many of our companies at he present time have expanded or are in the process of expanding," he said. "They play a major, major role in economic development in Clay County."
Sinders said Great Dane is the largest employer. It along with several other companies has brought numerous jobs and dollars into the county.
"Manufacturers provide a great tax base for Clay County," Sinders said. "I know that we all appreciate their investments here very much."
Lookebill said Great Dane is ready to invest even more into the county. Like many other companies, Great Dane was affected by the many shortages brought on by the pandemic. Now, they're looking to get back to previous volume levels when it comes to production.
But, he said he and other manufacturing companies will keep the momentum going in Clay County.
"We're excited about the jobs we generate here at Great Dane, or PDF, or Aero," We're excited to work together to build a stronger community and a stronger manufacturing business."