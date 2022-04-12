Ways to prevent scammers from stealing your money and information

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As you begin searching for a new job it is crucial you look out for certain warning signs that indicate you are getting scammed.
According to the Better Business Bureau scammers are using networking services such as Indeed and Linkdin to find their next target. Scammers will send you a message encouraging you to apply for a job. Once you check out their profile you see it looks legitimate. This is because they can be posing as a real business.
The scammer asks you to provide information and upload your resume. After quickly hiring you they'll ask you to pay for training and other expenses. This is when they steal your money and information.
To avoid being scammed you should change your settings to private, don't accept every request you get. The director of communication for the BBB, Jennifer Adamany says scammers will not want to speak with you on the phone.
"Make sure you get the person on the phone in the very least, if they come up with excuses that they cant talk to you on the phone or through video interview be very suspicious of that. It's very rare for an employer to not engage with you through a voice option" says Adamany.
Another scam alert is targeting your phones. In this case, scammers are sending text messages to lure people into giving them information. The BBB is working to prevent consumers from falling for a new phishing scam.
Scammers are posing as the Indiana Department of Workforce Development through text. In this scam, consumers receive texts from the DWD claiming to have thousands of dollars available to them.
Scammers tell you - you are receiving this money for returning back to work.
They text message says the money will be deposited once you click the message. Then they will ask you to confirm your bank information.
If you receive a text like this do not click it, instead delete immediately. Do not reply to the text as this will open you up to future attacks. Lastly, keep your antivirus software up to date so it can alert you to fake and unsafe websites.
"It's really important to know that no government entity is going to reach out to you through phone, email, or text message. You'll typically get something through the mail if it's legitimate."
If you come across a scammer you should report them at scamtracker.org.