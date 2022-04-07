Ways to keep trees healthy and avoid damage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Seasonal storms can cause extreme damage to your trees which can then damage your house if you don't care for them.
During high winds, a tree can be pushed over and fall on your roof or break through windows. This can be because of a weakened root system. Roots can become restricted, deceased, or damaged over time. This makes trees more susceptible to falling over during a storm.
To avoid this you should examine your trees roots after a storm. If you see broken roots or any mushroom development that can mean there are problems in the roots. An urban forestry specialist at Purdue University, Lindsey Purcell, says you should seek professional help to ensure your trees are healthy.
"If you see something that doesn't look right again call an arborist to take a look and maybe they'll mitigate that issue or maybe they'll say hey there's nothing wrong at all and keep enjoying your tree" says Purcell.
You should water and fertilize trees to improve root growth and make the tree more stable. You should also prune trees to improve symmetry so they are able to have good wind resistance on all sides.
Lastly, consider hiring an arborist to offer advice on if a tree can be saved or if it needs to be removed. Purcell says it can save you time and frustration to hire a professional. He says taking these steps will help to ensure your trees are healthy.
"The ones that were structurally pruned with good strong branch attachments were the ones that withstood all those winds and just a little bit of proactive pruning can protect trees and preventing damage."
Click here to find a trusted tree service near you:
International Society of Arboriculture