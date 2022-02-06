Ways to avoid falling on ice and snow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Groundhog Day winter storm has left streets and sidewalks covered in snow and ice. It's important to take precautions before you head out the door.
The icy ground left from the storm has caused many people to fall and hurt themselves. According to the CDC, about 1 million Americans are injured annually from falling on ice or snow.
A local 75-year-old man, Donald McDaniel, fell multiple times Saturday afternoon. His friend and neighbor, Lorena Culver, says she is happy she was there to help.
"Fell almost to his waist and he was struggling and he rolled over on his stomach and the car door was open so he scooted and scooted and I kept telling him you can do this you can do this you can get back in the car," Culver said.
Culver called 911 and firemen showed up to help take McDaniel up to his room. They also shoveled his driveway and sidewalk to prevent any further accidents.
Culver encourages everyone especially the elderly, to take caution before walking on ice.
"I told him you know there's snow which is kind of cushion but underneath it is ice a lot of ice but I don't think he realized it and I realized the seriousness of it," she said.
To avoid falling on the ice there are some things you can do.
According to the CDC you should avoid walking on ice if possible. If you do decide to walk on it you should sprinkle sand on the ground to add traction.
Also, make sure you take small and short steps to avoid falling. Wearing the proper shoes with traction can also prevent falls.
Culver says she is thankful to the fire department for their service.
"Turned out good but it could have been a lot more serious with hypothermia," Culver said.
If you or someone you know experiences a bad fall and need help don't hesitate to call 911.