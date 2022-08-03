Watermelon farmers suffer loss following heavy rains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Many watermelon crops are feeling the effects of recent heavy rainfall in Knox County.
From exciting Watermelon Festivals, to New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drops. Knox County is known as the watermelon capital of the world.
One of the many well-known Watermelon growers in Knox County is Wonning Farms.
Their farm is located on Decker Road just south of Vincennes.
Each year, they ship out almost 200 acres of watermelon and 100 acres of cantaloupes. These melons are sent to many different states across the US.
Wonning Melon Farms owner Brad Wonning says his melon fields were completely flooded.
“We’ve lost almost a hundred acres”.
In all his years of farming, Wonning says he has never seen anything this bad.
"It's worse than I ever remember"
Luckily, the watermelon that survived flooding is safe to eat and will still have a delicious taste.
Both watermelon and cantaloupe can be purchased at Wonning Melon Farms and several other farms throughout Knox County.