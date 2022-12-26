Water pipe at local assistant living facility bursts due to winter weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local clean-up and restoration workers have been busy after the recent winter weather. One SERVPRO representative says this is the biggest weather event the company has had in Vigo County since the flooding back in 2008.
SERVPRO crews have stayed busy cleaning up sites such as Silver Birch Assisted Living in Terre Haute. A water sprinkler pipe burst because of the extremely low temperatures. SERVPRO communications director, Mike Latta, went to the scene when they got the call on Christmas day.
"It started on the third floor and worked its way down it. Obviously it affected a lot of the building," Latta said.
The water damaged drywall in the ceilings, leaving lights hanging from above. There were areas of the building with inches of water on the floor. First responders quickly arrived to address the busted pipe. Then, SERVPRO went in with vacuums and other equipment to get rid of the standing water.
"The big thing is just to get in here and get the water cleaned up and extracted. Then we placed a ton of fans in here just to get the air circulating and a dehumidifier in this room in particular to pull the water out," Latta said.
Silver Birch executive director, Jill Stott, says residents were kept safe because of the quick response.
"Our staff dropped what they were doing on Christmas Day because the safety and security of our residents is number one. Then we also had great help from SERVPRO, Terre Haute Fire Department, members of our community, our families, and some of our residents,” Stott said.
Silver Birch was one of many places needing help after the winter storm. Latta says that this has been an extremely busy time.
"By the time it's all said and done, we will have probably cleaned up about close to half a million square feet because we've had some pretty big buildings that have had water losses,” Latta said.
The resident of the third-floor room with the burst pipe was relocated to another room. Officials say it will take a while for the facility to totally dry out. Then, reconstruction will begin.