Watchdog says US cyber agency lacks a plan for communicating during major hacks

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Tuesday, March 14.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Thursday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 22.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Watchdog says US cyber agency lacks a plan for communicating during major hacks

  • 0
Watchdog says US cyber agency lacks a plan for communicating during major hacks

The Department of Homeland Security's cyber agency lacks a plan for communicating during major hacks, a watchdog said Monday.

 Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

More than two years after an alleged Russian hacking campaign exposed glaring weakness in US federal defenses, the Department of Homeland Security's cyber agency has not updated a key agency blueprint for maintaining communications in the event of a major hack, the department's inspector general said Monday.

The watchdog's finding highlights the continued fallout from the 2020 Russian cyber-espionage campaign, which infiltrated at least nine US federal agencies and prompted major changes to US cybersecurity policy.

In the two years since the campaign's discovery, DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has "improved its ability to detect and mitigate risks from major cyberattacks, but work remains to safeguard Federal networks," the inspector general's report says.

CISA also still needs to update its "continuity of operations plan" and a separate backup plan for communicating securely in the event of another breach, the inspector general said. In a written response to the inspector general, CISA officials said that updates to both plans will come this year.

Additionally, CISA still needs more cyberthreat data from the civilian agencies it helps protect and until then, the watchdog said, "CISA may not always be able to effectively detect and mitigate major cyberattacks."

The alleged Russian hacking campaign used a bugged version of software made by popular federal contractor SolarWinds. Thousands of the company's clients downloaded the update, exposing them to potential collection from Russia's foreign intelligence service, which US officials blamed for the incident. Moscow denies the charge.

But the hackers homed in on a smaller number of targets, including the unclassified networks of the departments of Homeland Security and Justice. For months, the attackers had access to these departments email systems and could snoop on correspondence between officials, according to investigators.

With US officials' communication compromised, the alleged Russian spies identified a handful of key cybersecurity officials and analysts who responded to the breach and attempted to access their email accounts, CNN previously reported.

