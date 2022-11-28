Watch out for scammers that appear to be from legitimate companies

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As Christmas gets closer and closer, many are trying to find the best deals for gifts online.
That means scammers may be trying to take advantage of that.
Amazon is partnering with the better business bureau to educate consumers on what online scams to look out for.
One major online scam tactic is impersonation.
Scammers will pretend to be trustworthy businesses, like Amazon, to get personal information and money.
The BBB shares that this particular scam is common, especially during the holidays.
"Of those who have been approached by impersonation scams, 50 percent said they were targeted by scammers pretending to be a trustworthy business," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB says.
If you are approached online or by phone, there are some safety tips to follow.
- Don't reply directly; go to the business's customer service and ask about it.
- Never give out personal information, like passwords, social security numbers, or license information.
- Don't pay over the phone; go to the business directly instead.