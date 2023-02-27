Wastewater treatment plant still not operating fully after industrial spill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about an industrial spill that caused problems in Terre Haute last week.
We told you on Friday a company in Terre Haute released ammonia into the sewer system.
We learned Monday the spill damaged the biological treatment process in seven of the plant's treatment tanks. It has a total of 18 tanks.
The city wastewater utility director said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management inspected the plant.
It approved the plant's plan of action to get rid of the polluted wastewater.
The director said there has been no negative impact on the Wabash River.
As of right now, the wastewater treatment plant is still not operating fully.