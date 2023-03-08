Waste shipments from Ohio train derailment to Putnam County on hold - for now

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Shipments of waste from the Ohio train derailment site to Indiana are on hold for now.

That's to test the waste for dioxins.

These chemicals are considered to be long-lasting pollutants.

"They wouldn't have their permit." ISU professor breaks down EPA report for Putnam Co. waste facility This week, it was announced Heritage Enviornmental Services would dispose of toxic waste from East Palestine, Ohio. Now, an EPA report shows the facility has a history of violations.

Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County is set to receive about 100 truckloads of contaminated soil.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered third-party testing of the waste late last week.