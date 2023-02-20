Washington's 'National Highway Project' on hold due to inflation

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Washington city leaders are once again reviewing the plans and the budget for the National Highway Project.
East National Highway is a popular road for those who live and work in Washington.
The heavily traveled stretch of road from Southeast 3rd Street to State Street was supposed to get a makeover starting this spring.
Leaders with the project recently began taking bids from contractors.
“The bids were extremely high; a lot higher than we ever expected,” said Washington Mayor David Rhoads.
The total cost of the project is around $17 million.
The lowest bid for the project was around $7 million over budget.
Mayor Rhoads says this project will consist of several upgrades for the 2-mile stretch of road.
“All of the infrastructure that’s going to get replaced beneath the highway is probably 100 years old,” said Mayor Rhoads.
The city isn’t giving up on the project because of this roadblock.
“We might look at phasing the project and do Southeast 3rd Street to State Road 257 and rebid that to see what the cost looks like,” said Mayor Rhoads.