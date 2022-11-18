 Skip to main content
Washington Police Department using social media to prevent vehicle break-ins

  • Updated
  • 0

Washington Police #9 Social Media Campaign

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - For the last week, the Washington Police Department has been investigating a series of break-ins on the city's east side.

Around twelve vehicles were broken into during the overnight hours between November 8 and November 10.

#9pm Checklist

The robber could gain access inside the vehicle by simply opening the unlocked door.

Some items stolen include money, bags and tools.

To help prevent people from falling victim to vehicle break-ins, the Washington Police Department created a social media campaign.

The #9pm campaign is a checklist posted on the Washington Police Department's Facebook page every night at 9pm.

The checklist encourages residents to:

  • Remove valuables like keys and wallets
  • Lock vehicle doors 
  • Leave their porch light on

Police Chief Derrick Devine says vehicle break-ins can happen to anyone at any time.

"We typically see an uptick during the holidays, not only with vehicle break-ins but with home break-ins."

The Washington Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the recent vehicle break-ins.

The department is still investigating and asks anyone who is living on the east side of Washington to review home security footage and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

