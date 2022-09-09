Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8.
When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local, but did not give a name. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police found the suspect to be 33-year-old Brand Goble, and that he was in Vincennes with a local woman. The Vincennes police helped take him into custody.
Later, police reported that Goble fought jail staff while at the Daviess County Security Center. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.