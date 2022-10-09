Washington man found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of crystal meth

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two arrests out of Daviess County.
The first arrest comes from a traffic spot on Saturday.
The Washington Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on East National Highway.
They say the driver, 35-year-old "Justin Wirey, physically resisted during the stop. He was found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. There were also syringes in his vehicle.
During the struggle to arrest him, the packaging for the Narcotics had been torn with concern over exposure to one of the officers. As a precaution, Narcan was administered and EMS was requested for both the officer and Wirey.
Wirey faces the following charges:
- Dealing Methamphetamine
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Unlawful Possession of a Syringe
The second arrest happened that same day at Wirey's apartment near Washington High School.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment and found more items related to drug use and/or distribution.
At the apartment, they say one of the residents, 36-year-old, Ashley Sams, was found to be in possession of approximately three grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Schedule IV Controlled Substance Pills, and Syringes.
Sams faces the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of a Syringe