Washington man arrested for multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 31-year-old Washington man with former felony convictions is now facing multiple charges after being caught speeding.
The Indiana State Police said this happened in Pike County around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
They say Kyle R. Horstman was driving down I-69 when he was pulled over for speeding. Officers say an odor of marijuana came from inside the vehicle. They also found a syringe on the passenger side floorboard.
ISP says Horstman showed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests, and refused to submit a chemical test.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located three more syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces.
Horstman was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently behind held without bond.
He faces the following charges:
- Prior Possession of a Syringe, Level 5 Felony
- Felon Carrying a Handgun with a Prior Felony Conviction, Level 5 Felony
- Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated -- Refusal, Class C Misdemeanor
- Carrying a Handgun without a License, Class A Misdemeanor