Washington Light and Power asking residents to conserve energy as resources become "increasingly tight"

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - High temperatures can have a significant impact on the electrical grid.
Because of this heat, Washington Light and Power is asking its customers to conserve energy.
In a press release, Washington Light and Power said it received a notification that "National Electric Resources are becoming increasingly tight."
Washington Light and Power says there is no need to be "overly concerned" at this time.
However, the utility company is asking customers to conserve energy between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. to prevent issues like a blackout or damage to equipment.
Some things you can do to help conserve energy include:
- Adjust your thermostat higher during peak load times to use less electricity. Air conditioners work overtime during hot summer days.
- Run large appliances at night when energy demand is lower.
- Use fans to circulate air rather than dropping the temperature on your air conditioning.
- Close blinds during the day to keep the sun and heat out of your home.
- Turn off lights and electronic devices when not in use.
- Replace the filter in your air conditioning unit so that it runs more efficiently.