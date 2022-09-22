Washington Junior High School adds a Design and Innovation Studio

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - What was once a library is now a classroom full of technology available for students.
Over the last year, work has been coming together on Washington Junior High School's Design and Innovation Lab.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday with both educators and students.
The project is funded by Vincennes University and is the fourth studio that is being implemented over the next five years.
This studio gives students the opportunity to get hands-on experience in S-T-E-A-M; Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.
"The thing I like to do most is use the technology itself" said student Gage.
"There are a ton of cool things you can do in here."
One of the cool things is a robotic arm, which was programmed to draw the Washington Hatchet logo.
Students also worked together to create and program a game.
School leaders say teamwork is just one of the many skills students will master from this studio.
"We want kids developing skills where they're problem solving" said Washington Community School Superintendent Kevin Frank.
"We want kids to be bale to exhibit their creativity. A space like this will allow them to collaborate and work together."
Learning these important skills and understanding technology will help these students when they become adults looking for careers.