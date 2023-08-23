Washington, Ind. police make arrest in auto theft case

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest after getting a report of a stolen vehicle.
The call came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday. That's when officers were told the theft happened overnight in the area of State Road 57 and East Main Street.
Police located the vehicle around Ogdon and Greenwood St within an hour.
Officers identified the suspect as Aarow Truelove, 20, of Washington with public help and by reviewing video footage.
They found Truelove on NW 16th Street where he was arrested without incident.
He's charged with motor vehicle theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
The police sergeant investigating Tuesday's auto theft and chase also identified Truelove as the suspect in that case.