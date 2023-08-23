 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Washington, Ind. police make arrest in auto theft case

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights and handcuffs

 Moore, Rondrell

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest after getting a report of a stolen vehicle.

The call came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday. That's when officers were told the theft happened overnight in the area of State Road 57 and East Main Street.

Police located the vehicle around Ogdon and Greenwood St within an hour.

Officers identified the suspect as Aarow Truelove, 20, of Washington with public help and by reviewing video footage.

They found Truelove on NW 16th Street where he was arrested without incident.

He's charged with motor vehicle theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

The police sergeant investigating Tuesday's auto theft and chase also identified Truelove as the suspect in that case.

