Washington Community Schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) The start of the school year can be financially stressful for students and parents.
Those attending Washington Community Schools will now have one less back-to-school expense to worry about.
All kids who attend Washington Community Schools, regardless of income, will be provided with free breakfast and lunch.
"It's something the districts really wanted to do because of inflation being the way it is," said Eben Lips, Food Service Director for Washington Community Schools.
"This will help families save anywhere from a thousand to eighteen hundred dollars a year".
Washington Community Schools recently joined the USDA's Community Eligibility Program. This program allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to offer free breakfast and lunches.
You can read more about the Community Eligibility Program here.