 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Washington Community Schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) The start of the school year can be financially stressful for students and parents.

Those attending Washington Community Schools will now have one less back-to-school expense to worry about.

All kids who attend Washington Community Schools, regardless of income, will be provided with free breakfast and lunch.

"It's something the districts really wanted to do because of inflation being the way it is," said Eben Lips, Food Service Director for Washington Community Schools.

"This will help families save anywhere from a thousand to eighteen hundred dollars a year".

Washington Community Schools recently joined the USDA's Community Eligibility Program. This program allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to offer free breakfast and lunches.

You can read more about the Community Eligibility Program here.