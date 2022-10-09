Warning of scammers during election season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election season is yet another opportunity for scammers to take advantage of you. The Better Business Bureau has a warning about fake campaign emails.
Your contact information is valuable to political candidates and issue groups. Phone numbers and email addresses offer a way in for criminals, too. The BBB says scammers mimic candidates and their campaigns with emails, texts, and phone calls asking for donations. Scammers use this access to steal your banking information.
Community Outreach Coordinator Shelbi Felblinger says, "Be sure to watch for phishing attempts, especially as we lead up to the midterms, and I'm sure we're going to be getting more reports. We just want to make sure people are avoiding falling victim."
The BBB says any request that offers a prize is a red flag. Real candidates will not ask for personal information like birthdates and social security numbers. Also, don't answer calls from numbers you don't recognize.
You can learn more about this scam and report scams at bbb.org.