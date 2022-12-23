Warming centers open after gas outage reported in Hymera

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a couple places to warm up after gas outage was reported Friday evening.
Two warming centers have opened in or near Shelburn:
- Thunderbird Station 2, 135 W Mill Street
- Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1781 E County Rd 850 N
News 10 was told Ohio Valley Gas crews are working to repair natural gas service to 250 customers in Hymera.
OVG crews are going door-to-door notifying customers of the outage.
The company expects service to be restored by 4 a.m. on Saturday.
If customers have questions, they can call 812-268-6368.