Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Warming centers open after gas outage reported in Hymera

NEWS 10

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County have a couple places to warm up after gas outage was reported Friday evening.

Two warming centers have opened in or near Shelburn:

- Thunderbird Station 2, 135 W Mill Street

- Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1781 E County Rd  850 N

News 10 was told Ohio Valley Gas crews are working to repair natural gas service to 250 customers in Hymera.

OVG crews are going door-to-door notifying customers of the outage.

The company expects service to be restored by 4 a.m. on Saturday.

If customers have questions, they can call 812-268-6368.

