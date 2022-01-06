Warming Center Opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The bitter cold has caused Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Terre Haute to open its doors for local homeless people.
The Church first opened its doors Wednesday night as temperatures began to dip to dangerous lows. The warming center will remain open through Friday night.
"Most of our homeless are pretty resilient. They know how to survive in these conditions, but we do want to give them any kind of help they need to get through this tough time," Said Vigo County Commissioner, Brendan Kearns.
This center is available thanks to a partnership between the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley and Reach Services. They also offer a dinner and breakfast meal.
The center is open to anyone who needs a warm place to stay.