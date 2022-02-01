Warming center announced ahead of winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the incoming winter storm, Reach Services and the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley are once again offering an overnight warming center.
The shelter will be available at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church from Wednesday, February 2 through Monday, February 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The church is located at 215 N. 7th Street.
An evening meal and breakfast will be provided.
For more information, contact Reach Services (812) 232-6305.
For transportation to the warming center, please call: (812) 546-1458.