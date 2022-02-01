 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Warming center announced ahead of winter storm

Warming Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the incoming winter storm, Reach Services and the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley are once again offering an overnight warming center.

The shelter will be available at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church from Wednesday, February 2 through Monday, February 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The church is located at 215 N. 7th Street. 

An evening meal and breakfast will be provided.

For more information, contact Reach Services (812) 232-6305.

For transportation to the warming center, please call: (812) 546-1458.

