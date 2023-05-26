War plane from Korean War rededicated after refurbishments, local veteran attends celebration

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - An important piece of history sits on the lawn of the Clay County Courthouse: a war jet used in the Korean War.
Friday, the city of Brazil, the American Legion, and the VFW held a special ceremony to rededicate the jet after being refurbished.
A veteran of the Korean War, Walter Termer was among the many celebrating today.
Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham says the celebration was a great way to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day.
"This represents all of the men and women who served, and the people that gave their life in that particular war. The very least we can do is keep a decent looking memorial to honor them," said Wyndham.
Duke Energy provided grant money to pay for the jet's refurbishments.