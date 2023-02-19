War in Ukraine nears one year mark

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/WTHI) - Russian forces invaded Ukraine last year on February 24, 2022. People have been reflecting on where the war is now.
Ukrainian forces pushed back when Russia failed to take Kyiv at the start. Purdue officials say that the spring season could hold some major decisions.
It's predicted that both sides will be on the offensive to accomplish more in the conflict. Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says he will not stop until territory is reclaimed.
Purdue professor of political science, Kyle Haynes, says Russian forces are still all in too.
"Russia, by all appearances, seems to be willing to suffer pretty significant costs in order to take these chunks of Ukrainian territory," said Haynes.
Haynes says even if a settlement is reached, an underlying conflict could continue into the future.