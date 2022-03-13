War in Ukraine could make the Covid 19 pandemic worse, WHO says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near Rivervale. White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg. Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet Wednesday, March 23. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&