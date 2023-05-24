Wanted Terre Haute man behind bars after alleged domestic battery, forced entry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted man is behind bars in Terre Haute after police were called to a domestic battery situation.
It happened Tuesday night around 8 p.m. near 15th and Oak Streets.
The wanted man was Keith Barnes, 51. He allegedly forced himself into the home.
According to police, when they responded to the home, Barnes took off, running out of the back door. Police said one of their K-9s found Barnes, causing him to give up.
He was arrested and charged with Residential Entry and Resisting Law Enforcement. He had warrants for Felony Escape, Felony Intimidation, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.