Wanted "armed and dangerous" man accused of child sex crimes found in Rockville home, girlfriend charged with helping him

  • Updated
Rockville arrest
By Chris Essex

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted in connection to child sex crimes and a woman who allegedly helped hide him are behind bars in Parke County.

The Rockville Police Department says Marcus Thomas-Armstrong was wanted for an outstanding failure to appear warrant in Illinois. He was originally charged with Sexual Assault on a Child Great Than Five Years Old.

Police said they received a tip he was in a home on the 200 block of W. Main St. in Rockville. Thomas-Armstrong was considered armed and dangerous.

When cops got to the home, they said his girlfriend, Tiffany Anderson, told officers he hadn't been to the house for months.

After receiving a warrant to search the home, police said they found Thomas-Armstrong hiding in the attic.

Police arrested both Thomas-Armstrong and Anderson. Anderson was charged with Assisting a Criminal.

