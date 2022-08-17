Wanted "armed and dangerous" man accused of child sex crimes found in Rockville home, girlfriend charged with helping him

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted in connection to child sex crimes and a woman who allegedly helped hide him are behind bars in Parke County.
The Rockville Police Department says Marcus Thomas-Armstrong was wanted for an outstanding failure to appear warrant in Illinois. He was originally charged with Sexual Assault on a Child Great Than Five Years Old.
Police said they received a tip he was in a home on the 200 block of W. Main St. in Rockville. Thomas-Armstrong was considered armed and dangerous.
When cops got to the home, they said his girlfriend, Tiffany Anderson, told officers he hadn't been to the house for months.
After receiving a warrant to search the home, police said they found Thomas-Armstrong hiding in the attic.
Police arrested both Thomas-Armstrong and Anderson. Anderson was charged with Assisting a Criminal.