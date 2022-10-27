Want to go trick-or-treating in downtown Terre Haute? Here's what you need know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take part in a one-of-a-kind Halloween event in downtown Terre Haute.
Thursday is the city's annual Haunted Haute event.
Events will have plenty of candy, with trick-or-treat booths all along downtown.
Vendors will have hand-crafted goodies for sale as well.
News 10 spoke with an organizer who said he's excited about the event after 3,000 people attended last year.
"We encourage you to come down, you know, even if you don't have kids, there's gonna be food trucks, there's gonna be some vendors, we have 20 plus food vendors here, so it's gonna be a really good event," Josh Alsip said.
The event is Friday night from 6 P.M. until 10 P.M.
Activities will be taking place all over downtown Terre Haute on Wabash Avenue.
There will be trick-or-treating booths open from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M.
While it's a family-friendly event, there will be a witching hour from 9 P.M. until 10 P.M., which will include local drink specials.