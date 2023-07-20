Want to go to the state fair but not spend a bunch of money? Here are some free things you can do

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A day at the Indiana State Fair doesn't have to drain your wallet. There are plenty of free things to keep you entertained this year.
You can play a game of putt-putt or try your hand at the DNR fishing pond.
You could also meet and pet baby goats or immerse yourself in the butterfly pavilion.
There are over 100 things to do that don't cost a thing.
The fair opens next Friday. You can buy advance tickets now for just $11.
Clint Black
July 28 at 7:30PM
Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton
July 29 at 7:30PM
Peppa Pig LIVE! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
July 30 at 11AM & 2PM
Home Free
July 30 at 7:30PM
Keith Sweat
August 2 at 7:30PM
Retro Rewind ft. DJ Streblow
90s Night at the Indiana State Fair
August 3 at 7:30PM
Styx
August 4 at 7:30PM
Quiet Riot
August 5 at 7:30PM
TobyMac
August 6 at 7:30PM
Three Dog Night
August 9 at 7:30PM
Gin Blossoms
August 11 at 7:30PM
THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT
August 12 at 7:30PM
Skillet
August 13 at 7:30PM
Happy Together Tour
with The Turtles, ft. Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, The Vogues, The Classics IV, & The Cowsills
August 16 at 7:30PM
Latino-Fest con Noel Torres
Presented by Radio Latina
August 17 at 3PM & 7:30PM
Buddy Guy
Damn Right Farewell
August 18 at 7:30PM
BRELAND
August 19 at 7:30PM
CeCe Winans
<em "="">Headlining Act of Gospel Music Festival
August 20 at 7:30PM