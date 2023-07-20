Want to go to the state fair but not spend a bunch of money? Here are some free things you can do

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A day at the Indiana State Fair doesn't have to drain your wallet. There are plenty of free things to keep you entertained this year.

You can play a game of putt-putt or try your hand at the DNR fishing pond.

You could also meet and pet baby goats or immerse yourself in the butterfly pavilion.

There are over 100 things to do that don't cost a thing.

The fair opens next Friday. You can buy advance tickets now for just $11.

Free Concerts

Clint Black

July 28 at 7:30PM

Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

July 29 at 7:30PM

Peppa Pig LIVE! Peppa Pig’s Adventure

July 30 at 11AM & 2PM

Home Free

July 30 at 7:30PM

Keith Sweat

August 2 at 7:30PM

Retro Rewind ft. DJ Streblow

90s Night at the Indiana State Fair

August 3 at 7:30PM

Styx

August 4 at 7:30PM

Quiet Riot

August 5 at 7:30PM

TobyMac

August 6 at 7:30PM

Three Dog Night

August 9 at 7:30PM

Gin Blossoms

August 11 at 7:30PM

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT

August 12 at 7:30PM

Skillet

August 13 at 7:30PM

Happy Together Tour

with The Turtles, ft. Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, The Vogues, The Classics IV, & The Cowsills

August 16 at 7:30PM

Latino-Fest con Noel Torres

Presented by Radio Latina

August 17 at 3PM & 7:30PM

Buddy Guy

Damn Right Farewell

August 18 at 7:30PM

BRELAND

August 19 at 7:30PM

CeCe Winans

<em "="">Headlining Act of Gospel Music Festival

August 20 at 7:30PM