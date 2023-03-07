Walnut Street project expected to impact hundreds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Walnut Street is one of eight different re-pavement project locations funded by Community Crossings grants. Although the road construction could lead to frustration in the short term, the project's long-term goal is to make things safer for drivers.
The work on Walnut ranges from 3rd to 19th St. It is expected to begin at the end of March and take up to 45 days to complete. Josey Daugherty, the assistant city engineer, explained why this specific project is estimated to last so much longer.
"The reason why that has a longer timeline, as opposed to the other ones, is there is more concrete work to do," he said. "we are going to replace some curb ramps and sidewalks. The paving itself probably won't take that long, but we give them extra time to get that concrete work done."
Tammy Morris is a local resident who has lived on Walnut Street for six months. It didn't take long for her to see how busy the street could get. She says shutting it down for any amount of time will cause issues.
"A lot of upset people with backed-up traffic," she said. "You better do some good signage to get them detoured."
Morris says it is not just people who live on Walnut Street that will be impacts. She sees hundred of people commute through that area every day.
"The busses are out, the people are trying to head to work...everybody that I worked with at ISU passes by my house, and they live east of town, it seems like."
To help with traffic, Daugherty says that one lane will remain open during construction to keep traffic flowing.
"We are going to pave that one under traffic," he said. "It is a one-way, so we will shut down one lane, they will be working, and then they will open that lane up and shut down the other lane."
Daugherty did mention that, although the project is scheduled to last 45 days, he believed it would be done sooner than expected.