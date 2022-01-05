You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge

Walmart is expanding its push to deliver groceries straight into customers' kitchen fridges, even when they aren't home.

Walmart said Wednesday that it plans to make InHome, its $148 annual delivery option, available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today. Walmart will also hire around 3,000 workers to deliver orders for InHome, offering them an extra $1.50 an hour from most store jobs, which begin at $12 an hour.

InHome is a small piece of Walmart's strategy to draw more shoppers online, but its expansion is a sign that Walmart believes the program can help it stand out against Amazon and other retailers' options in the delivery wars. Amazon in April announced a free, similar option called In-Garage Delivery in which delivery drivers can leave groceries in customers' garages, but they don't stock the fridge.

Walmart did not disclose how many shoppers have signed up or stuck with the program. But it's targeting wealthier, time-strapped customers who are willing to pay a subscription — and are comfortable with a stranger entering their kitchen — to avoid going to the store or sitting at home waiting for their order to arrive.

Walmart debuted InHome in 2019 to more than a million customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida. This year, it plans to add Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and other areas.

Here's how InHome works: Customers who subscribe order groceries online and select InHome as their delivery option. Walmart's employees wear a camera when they enter customers' homes, allowing shoppers to watch the process live from their phones.

Customers won't have to pay for a camera, but they will have to use an existing smart lock, a garage keypad or a new smart lock from InHome for $50.

