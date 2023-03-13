 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Riverton.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet
Thursday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wall Street pummels regional banks, despite Biden's assurances

  • Updated
  • 0
Wall Street pummels regional banks, despite Biden's assurances

A First Republic Bank branch in Los Angeles, California, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp both plunged Friday as the upheaval at SVB Financial Group spread to other lenders. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

 Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Wall Street's confidence in regional banks remained shaky Monday, despite emergency measures from the Biden administration to protect customer deposits.

First Republic shares fell more than 60% and were briefly halted for volatility. Western Alliance Bancorp's stock also fell 60%, and PacWest Bancorp fell more than 34%.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund fell 11%.

Monday's turmoil for bank stocks stems from the collapse Friday of Silicon Valley Bank, which came unglued last week as customers panicked and yanked their deposits.

Rather than bailing out the bank, the Biden administration and federal regulators on Sunday night said they would to backstop customers' deposits — even those that weren't insured. The same protections would be in place for customers of Signature, a New York regional lender that folded when depositors were apparently spooked by SVB's demise.

By guaranteeing all deposits — even the uninsured money that customers kept with the failed banks — the government aimed to prevent more bank runs and to help companies that deposited large sums with the banks to continue to make payroll and fund their operations.

The Fed will also make additional funding available for eligible financial institutions to prevent runs on similar banks in the future.

Despite those emergency measures to avoid a 2008-style crisis, investors sold off shares of regional banks that are seen as having similar risk potential.

"It's a good thing that we have the backstop, and it's a good thing that the depositors were protected," said Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading. "But it doesn't change the fact that there's still problems — you're just basically buying time to sort the problems out in a better way."

The intervention from the Biden administration and the Fed does not amount to a 2008-style bailout, meaning investors in the banks' stock and bonds will not be protected.

O'Rourke said he's not concerned about the health of the banking system.

"It's a confidence-crisis risk," he said. "If we get through the next 24, 48 hours without the regulators having to close anymore banks, we should be fine."

First Republic lists $213 billion in assets. The lender reached out to customers over the weekend in a bid to reassure them.

"In light of recent industry events, the last few days have caused uncertainty in the financial markets," First Republic senior executives said in an email to clients viewed by CNN. "We want to take a moment to reinforce the safety and stability of First Republic, reflected in the continued strength of our capital, liquidity and operations."

—CNN's Matt Egan contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you