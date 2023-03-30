Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday,
April 06.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Saturday,
April 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

 AFP/Getty Images

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, the first time a US journalist has been detained on accusations by Moscow of spying since the Cold War.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal," Russia's main security service, the FSB, said in a statement Thursday.

The FSB said Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, on the eastern side of the Ural Mountains, and claimed he was "trying to obtain secret information" relating to "the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

The FSB said the reporter, who is accredited by Russia's foreign ministry, was "acting on the instructions of the American side" and "trying to obtain secret information."

In a statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich."

"We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the US newspaper said.

CNN has contacted the US State Department for comment.

Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union, according to his biography on the Wall Street Journal's website. He previously worked for news agency Agence France-Presse, the Moscow Times and the New York Times.

Detained Americans

Gershkovich's arrest comes as tensions between the United States and Russia are already high over President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Detentions of other Americans have led to lengthy and difficult negations between Washington and Moscow.

US basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in February 2022 on what the US described as trumped-up drug smuggling charges, was released in December in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

However, the US did not secure the release of another American, Paul Whelan. Whelan, a former Marine who is a US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen, was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. He was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison in 2020 after a trial US officials called unfair.

The US has continued campaigning for his release. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this month that a "serious proposal" had been put to Kremlin officials.

In another move by Washington, the Justice Department last week announced criminal charges against Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, a Russian national who allegedly entered America under a fake identity and gathered intelligence ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gershkovich's detention also marks a significant stepping up of Russia's curbs on the media.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it a crime to disseminate "fake" information about the Russian army and the invasion of Ukraine, prompting global news organizations including CNN to temporarily suspend broadcasting from the country.

Gershkovich is the first journalist to be accused of spying by Russia since 1986, when reporter Nick Daniloff was detained on a similar charge while working for the U.S. News and World Report newspaper and magazine. He spent weeks in a Russian prison before the Reagan administration negotiated his release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Niamh Kennedy contributed reporting.

