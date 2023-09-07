Wall Street Journal calls Rose-Hulman one of the best colleges in America

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received some big recognition.
The Wall Street Journal has ranked the institution for its latest "Best Colleges in America" list. The publication listed Rose as number 17.
Rose joins well-known schools. Princeton, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, and Harvard topped the list.
In sub-categories, Rose was first for both learning opportunities and learning facilities.
Rose-Hulman's president, Rob Coons says this honor puts a national spotlight on the college.
"As a small institution, one of the things we've been very focused on is improving our name recognition nationally, and a publication like the Wall Street Journal really helps with that effort," Coons said.
Rose Hulman ranked closely with Georgetown University, Duke University and the University of Florida.
