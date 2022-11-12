Walk to End Veteran Homelessness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from around the Wabash Valley gathered Saturday morning, despite the weather, to experience what homeless veterans go through each and every day.
There are more than 5,000 people in Indiana battling homelessness. 530 of those are veterans.
Although the total number of homeless veterans has been declining since 2020, there is much more work to be done.
John Burk, Director of Veteran Services with Reach Services, spoke on the 'Walk to End Homelessness' and what the message is behind the event.
"It brings awareness to homeless veterans and what they go through," he said. "We are sleeping in boxes, no different than they would."
Burks jokingly mentioned the "spring-like" weather when speaking about Saturday's sudden snow, which was certainly a surprise. But weather is an obstacle to all individuals struggling to find shelter.
Burks explained that while it would be easy for the volunteers to find warmth, that is not what the event is about.
"We are not going to give up," he said. "We are just going to keep pushing, you know, we put warm clothes on and we are going to keep going because the veterans deserve that."
Burks says that events like the 'Walk to End Homelessness' brings a mix of emotions to all who are involved.
"So, it is kind of a give and take," he said. "I am happy to do this, it makes me feel good to see how many of our community members are willing to help out. Then on the same token it makes me feel sad to know that they are living in this every day."
Burks further explained that this is a time to maybe stop thinking about the little issues that you may be facing and to think about those who have sacrificed so much and go through hardships each and every day.