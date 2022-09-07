Walk to End Alzheimer's set for later this month - here's how you can register

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease.
September is all about raising awareness for Alzheimer's, which is one of the leading causes of death in the US.
To help the fight against the disease, the Alzheimer's Association is gearing up for its "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event.
The walk will happen on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at ISU.
Pre-walk activities will begin at 9:00 A.M. Learn how to register here.