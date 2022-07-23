Walk like MADD event gets underway for second year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Taking time to honor and remember lives lost to drunk drivers is what one local group is prioritizing this weekend.
People from all over came together for the second annual, "Walk like MADD" event. It stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
It's all to honor the lives of those killed due to drunk or drugged drivers and raise awareness.
Organizers, Dawn and David Vasquez, lost their son Shawn to a drugged driver in 2020.
They say it's crucial to have events like this, to show the importance of being safe behind the wheel.
"If you had one drink you can be impaired," Dawn Vasquez said. "That's all it takes is one. We just don't want you to get behind that 2,000 or 4,000 pound bullet [car] with a drink or drugs that can harm you or someone else for life."
Money raised from Saturday's event goes back to victims' families for counseling and other services.
If you couldn't make it to the event, you can still donate by clicking here.