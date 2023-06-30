 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Walgreens is closing 450 locations

Shoppers enter a Walgreens store in Los Angeles on June 24, 2019.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/FILE

New York (CNN) — Walgreens expects to close 150 locations in the United States and 300 locations in the United Kingdom, Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe said in the company’s earnings call this week.

The pharmacy chain reported lower earnings on Tuesday compared to the same quarter last year – $118 million, or 14 cents a share, compared to $289 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago. The company is facing muted consumer spending and a pullback in demand for Covid vaccines.

CEO Rosalind Brewer said the company was increasing its cost-savings efforts to $4.1 billion and “taking immediate actions to optimize profitability for our US healthcare segment.”

Kehoe told analysts the company will have saved $3.3 billion by the end of this year, and is projecting to save “at least” $800 million in 2024. These store closures are part of its cost-cutting effort.

Kehoe said the company also eliminated more than 500 roles, or around 10% of its corporate and US office support workforce. Technology and its plans to build the “pharmacy of the future” will further drive savings, he said.

“We are optimizing the model through our micro fulfillment centers, tech-enabled centralization of in-store activities and telepharmacy solutions,” Kehoe said.

Walgreens (WBA) did not specify which locations are closing and did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.