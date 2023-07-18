Wabashiki Trail System extended more than a half mile

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County park is getting an upgrade after two years of work! Construction is underway at Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Parks Dept. has extended the Wabashiki Trail System 0.6 of a mile.
The addition was possible through a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and a generous donation from the Vigo County Health Department.
Michael Shaw is a board member for Wabash Valley Riverscape. He says this new asphalt trail is an anchor point for future development in the area.
"I think it shows our community's commitment to development and growth. Hopefully, we'll see that turn into more projects like Riverfront Loft. More development, more apartments, more investment along our river will be good for everybody," Wabash Valley Riverscape board member Michael Shaw said.
The trail is handicap accessible. It's 10 feet wide. Plus, Shaw says there will be a parking area for visitors.
"You really see a true diversity of usage on this. It connects the communities. It supports our health goals through the communities. So, it's a great benefit," Shaw said.
So whether you're walking, running, or biking -- this trail will provide a more scenic view for your journey.
"There's always time to walk the typical sidewalks and the streets around the city, but I always think the trails make the walk more special," avid walker Kirk Smith said.
There will be an official ribbon cutting for the trail in August.
For more information on the addition click here.