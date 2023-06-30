Wabash Valley works to clean up after Thursday storms, power outages could last days

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local utility companies were dealing with several extended outages on Friday -- including power and internet.
Duke Energy is reporting 36,000 outages in Vigo County alone. There are an additional 10,000 outages in the Wabash Valley region.
We've talked with a spokesperson from Duke Energy. He told us the company is bringing in up to 300 line workers to help get things fixed in our direct area.
Across the state, Duke Energy is bringing in 1,000 extra workers. For the entire state of Indiana, an estimated 84,000 customers are without power.
WIN Energy REMC is reporting about 7,000 outages across the southern half of the viewing area.
A spokesperson says the outage may last a few days.
Across Terre Haute, businesses, medical facilities and parks are closed.
Union Health said several of its facilities are closed. Those include the Medical Office Building, Professional Office Building, Eye Center, Iliana North, Eastside Dermatology & Family Practice and Thomas Plaza & Pain Clinic.
The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for patience as crews work to clean up and restore power. If you live within the city, you can call 3-1-1 to report issues. You can also call the THPD's non-emergency number at 812-238-1661
The Terre Haute Parks Department says due to storm damage; they've closed Collett Park, Deming Park, Fairbanks Park and Maple Avenue Park.
We've also received reports and experienced issues with cell phone coverage. A representative from Verizon told us, "Yesterday's (Thursday) severe storms and subsequent loss of commercial power is disrupting service for some customers in your area. Our engineers are working to get these sites restored as soon as commercial power is back online."